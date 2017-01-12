(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th Infantry Division Artillery Hosts Molly Pitcher Day

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Video by Sgt. Alvin Reeves 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Unit: 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division
    Unit Hometown: Schofield Barracks, Wahiawa, Oahu, Hawaii

    Submitting Unit: Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

    Date: 01 Dec 2017
    Location: Schofield Barracks, Hawaii

    CG:
    Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Washington, fire support specialist, Fires and Effects Coordination Cell, 3-7th FA Bn, 3rd IBCT, 25th ID
    Mrs. Ribana Washington (spouse)

    Sgt. 1st Class Martin Arellano Jr., cannon crewmember, 2-11th FA Bn, 2nd IBCT, 25th ID
    Mrs. Tatiana Arellano (spouse)

    Doug Tollerton (uncle of 25th DIVARTY Soldier)

    SSG Scott Stokes, 25th Infantry Division Soldier
    Sondramechelle Stokes (wife)


    Description:
    Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division Artillery hosts Molly Pitcher Day on Dec. 1, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event enabled spouses and family members of 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment Soldiers to experience a day in the life of field artillerymen.
    The Battalion celebrates Molly Pitcher Day annually, a tradition named after
    Mary “Molly Pitcher” Hayes. The wife of an American field artilleryman, Hayes stepped in and helped load artillery cannons during the Battle of Monmouth, Revolutionary War. Since then, the U.S. military remembers Hayes for her brave acts through an event now known as Molly Pitcher day.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 16:59
