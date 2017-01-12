video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Unit: 25th Infantry Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division

Unit Hometown: Schofield Barracks, Wahiawa, Oahu, Hawaii



Submitting Unit: Sgt. Alvin Reeves, 28th Public Affairs Detachment, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii



Date: 01 Dec 2017

Location: Schofield Barracks, Hawaii



CG:

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Washington, fire support specialist, Fires and Effects Coordination Cell, 3-7th FA Bn, 3rd IBCT, 25th ID

Mrs. Ribana Washington (spouse)



Sgt. 1st Class Martin Arellano Jr., cannon crewmember, 2-11th FA Bn, 2nd IBCT, 25th ID

Mrs. Tatiana Arellano (spouse)



Doug Tollerton (uncle of 25th DIVARTY Soldier)



SSG Scott Stokes, 25th Infantry Division Soldier

Sondramechelle Stokes (wife)





Description:

Soldiers of the 25th Infantry Division Artillery hosts Molly Pitcher Day on Dec. 1, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The event enabled spouses and family members of 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment and 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment Soldiers to experience a day in the life of field artillerymen.

The Battalion celebrates Molly Pitcher Day annually, a tradition named after

Mary “Molly Pitcher” Hayes. The wife of an American field artilleryman, Hayes stepped in and helped load artillery cannons during the Battle of Monmouth, Revolutionary War. Since then, the U.S. military remembers Hayes for her brave acts through an event now known as Molly Pitcher day.