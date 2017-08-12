171208 HSC Aerial Refueling

171208-N-TE278-0186 CAMP PENDLETON (Dec. 8, 2017) HSC-3 and HSC-21 are assisting California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aircrews flying specially-equipped MH-60S helicopters to conduct aerial water drops against wildfires in San Diego County. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas)
|12.08.2017
|12.13.2017 16:27
|B-Roll
|00:06:49
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
