    171208 HSC Aerial Refueling

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ramon Paolo Bayas 

    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    171208-N-TE278-0186 CAMP PENDLETON (Dec. 8, 2017) HSC-3 and HSC-21 are assisting California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection by providing aircrews flying specially-equipped MH-60S helicopters to conduct aerial water drops against wildfires in San Diego County. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Paolo Bayas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 16:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 573199
    VIRIN: 171208-N-TE278-186
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_105173437
    Length: 00:06:49
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171208 HSC Aerial Refueling, by PO1 Ramon Paolo Bayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerial Refueling
    HSC

