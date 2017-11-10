AFRL Inspire 2017 - Patrick Mudimbi

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/573191" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Patrick Mudimbi speaks at AFRL Inspire 2017.



AFRL Inspire is a celebration of the people of the Air Force Research Lab and the technologies they develop for the Air Force and the world.



AFRL Inspire 2017 will be held in Albuquerque, NM at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on 11 October 2017.



www.afrlinspire.com