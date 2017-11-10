Fred Leve speaks at AFRL Inspire 2017.
AFRL Inspire is a celebration of the people of the Air Force Research Lab and the technologies they develop for the Air Force and the world.
AFRL Inspire 2017 will be held in Albuquerque, NM at the National Hispanic Cultural Center on 11 October 2017.
www.afrlinspire.com
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 15:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|573188
|Filename:
|DOD_105173309
|Length:
|00:10:33
|Location:
|NM, US
This work, AFRL Inspire 2017 - Fred Leve, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
