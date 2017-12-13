What started as a simple typo, turned into yearly tradition where every year the North American Aerospace Defense Command helps children all over the world track Santa.
https://www.noradsanta.org/
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573179
|Filename:
|DOD_105173252
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yesterday's Air Force: Operation Santa, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
