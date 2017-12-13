Yesterday's Air Force: Operation Santa

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force   

    What started as a simple typo, turned into yearly tradition where every year the North American Aerospace Defense Command helps children all over the world track Santa.
    https://www.noradsanta.org/

    NORAD
    Santa
    Santa Tracker
    Yesterday
    YAF
    CONAD
    Colonel Shoup

