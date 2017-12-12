A UH-1 Huey equipped with an Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System (AACUS) sensor suite conducts flight testing at Marine Corps Base Quantico.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 12:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|573106
|VIRIN:
|170331-M-TB374-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105172177
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|FORT MYER, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Autonomous Aerial Cargo/Utility System Demonstration B-Roll | AACUS, by Cpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT