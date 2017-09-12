Holiday shout out from Task Force Marauder

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Sgt. Tommy Bethea, Bravo Company, 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, with Task Force Marauder, wishes a Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. Task Force Marauder consists of Soldiers from South Carolina National Guard, Illinois National Guard, Iowa National Guard, as well as active duty component and provides aviation capabilities with AH64 Apaches, UH60 Black Hawks, CH47 Chinooks, and medevac assets in Afghanistan under the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade while deployed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly, Task Force Marauder)