(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Holiday shout out from Task Force Marauder

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AFGHANISTAN

    12.09.2017

    Video by Capt. Jessica Donnelly 

    59th Aviation Troop Command

    1st Sgt. Tommy Bethea, Bravo Company, 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina Army National Guard, with Task Force Marauder, wishes a Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. Task Force Marauder consists of Soldiers from South Carolina National Guard, Illinois National Guard, Iowa National Guard, as well as active duty component and provides aviation capabilities with AH64 Apaches, UH60 Black Hawks, CH47 Chinooks, and medevac assets in Afghanistan under the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade while deployed. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Jessica Donnelly, Task Force Marauder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:10
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 573104
    VIRIN: 171209-Z-AW330-0001
    Filename: DOD_105172127
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: AF
    Hometown: SUMTER, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday shout out from Task Force Marauder, by CPT Jessica Donnelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Chinook
    combat
    deployed
    Black Hawk
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Iowa National Guard
    South Carolina National Guard
    holidays
    holiday season
    merry christmas
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    SC Guard
    helicopter
    Afghanistan
    Apache
    Illinois National Guard
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    aviation
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Illinois Army National Guard
    sumter
    3rd CAB
    Iowa Army National Guard
    combat aviation
    holiday shout out
    SCNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT