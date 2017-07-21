An Aussie and two Kiwis taste some American foods ... Slim Jims, Tootsie Rolls and JET-PUFFED Marshmallows marshmallow creme.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 12:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573101
|VIRIN:
|170721-O-EZ675-069
|Filename:
|DOD_105172070
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ROCKHAMPTON, QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, An Aussie and Kiwis taste American food, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT