    SITREP - Holiday Blues

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. Nathaniel Duane Phillips 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    The Holiday Season is just around the corner. Check out this episode of SITREP to learn how you can keep you and your Battle Buddies safe from the stresses common during this time of year.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 573089
    VIRIN: 171213-A-VY865-632
    Filename: DOD_105171986
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: US
    This work, SITREP - Holiday Blues, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas
    SITREP
    Holiday Season 2017

