The Holiday Season is just around the corner. Check out this episode of SITREP to learn how you can keep you and your Battle Buddies safe from the stresses common during this time of year.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 12:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|573089
|VIRIN:
|171213-A-VY865-632
|Filename:
|DOD_105171986
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SITREP - Holiday Blues, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT