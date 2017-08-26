(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ORS-5 Mission Spotlight "The Mission"

    CAPE CANVERAL AFS, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2017

    Video by Krista Knaus 

    Air Force Space Command

    Operationally Responsive Space or ORS is an innovative concept of meeting joint space requirements within months instead of years and getting critical battlespace information into the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible. As part one of the Mission Spotlight series we take you to Cape Canaveral AFS, Florida where members are gearing up for the ORS-5 Mission.

    This work, ORS-5 Mission Spotlight "The Mission", by Krista Knaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

