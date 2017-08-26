ORS-5 Mission Spotlight "The Mission"

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/573056" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Operationally Responsive Space or ORS is an innovative concept of meeting joint space requirements within months instead of years and getting critical battlespace information into the hands of those who need it as quickly as possible. As part one of the Mission Spotlight series we take you to Cape Canaveral AFS, Florida where members are gearing up for the ORS-5 Mission.