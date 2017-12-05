(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Wounded Samoan Warrior

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Sanchez 

    Defense Media Activity-Navy Production

    Retired Information Systems Technician 1st Class Pou Pou shares his struggle dealing with his injuries and his journey to the Navy Wounded Warrior Team. Pou, alongside other Wounded Warriors, competed in the 2017 Wounded Warrior Games. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert R. Sanchez/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 10:34
    Category: Package
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Wounded Samoan Warrior, by PO3 Robert Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    sports
    veteran
    Wounded warrior
    injury
    athlete
    Pou

