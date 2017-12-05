Retired Information Systems Technician 1st Class Pou Pou shares his struggle dealing with his injuries and his journey to the Navy Wounded Warrior Team. Pou, alongside other Wounded Warriors, competed in the 2017 Wounded Warrior Games. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert R. Sanchez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|573013
|VIRIN:
|170512-N-OQ305-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105171610
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Wounded Samoan Warrior, by PO3 Robert Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
