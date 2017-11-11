(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Native American Pow Wow

    VA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Sanchez 

    Defense Media Activity-Navy Production

    Native Americans participate in a traditional pow wow. Pow wows are a spectacular-oriented event centered around different cultural dances, food and storytelling. Commonly, there is a veteran dance in honor of those who served in the armed forces.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 08:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572994
    VIRIN: 171128-N-OQ305-001
    Filename: DOD_105171306
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Native American Pow Wow, by PO3 Robert Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    heritage
    dance
    veteran
    diversity
    native american
    November
    Pow wow

