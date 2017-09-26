The work is just getting started for the Navy's newly frocked Chief Petty Officers. FLTCM Kemp has some advice for the new leaders in the Fleet!
This work, Congratulations to the New CPO's From FLTCM Raymond Kemp, by PO2 austin ingram and PO2 Russell Rhodes Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
