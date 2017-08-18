(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band Participates in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDH, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class austin ingram and Petty Officer 2nd Class Russell Rhodes Jr

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is the world's largest military marching band expedition where bands from around the world come together to perform with one another. Petty Officer Russell Rhodes has the story on who was there representing the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 07:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 572921
    VIRIN: 170818-N-UJ417-001
    Filename: DOD_105171149
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: EDH, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band Participates in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, by PO2 austin ingram and PO2 Russell Rhodes Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT