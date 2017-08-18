The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is the world's largest military marching band expedition where bands from around the world come together to perform with one another. Petty Officer Russell Rhodes has the story on who was there representing the United States.
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|572921
|VIRIN:
|170818-N-UJ417-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105171149
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|EDH, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Naval Forces Europe Band Participates in The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, by PO2 austin ingram and PO2 Russell Rhodes Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT