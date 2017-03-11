(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pope Francis Leads a Mass at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

    NETTUNO, ITALY

    11.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class austin ingram 

    American Forces Network Superstation Naples

    Pope Francis visited an ABMC site for the first time to conduct mass and share a message of peace, hope, and understand of the costs of war.

    6th Fleet
    US Navy
    Vatican
    Pope Francis
    MC2 Austin Ingram

