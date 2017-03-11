Pope Francis Leads a Mass at Sicily-Rome American Cemetery

Pope Francis visited an ABMC site for the first time to conduct mass and share a message of peace, hope, and understand of the costs of war.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 07:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|572918
|VIRIN:
|171103-N-VH871-001
|PIN:
|3
|Filename:
|DOD_105171143
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|NETTUNO, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
