During the 2017 Eurasia Partnership Senior Non-commissioned Officer Development Symposium the countries involved got together for some team building PT and to talk about their experiences.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 07:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572916
|VIRIN:
|170925-N-VH871-001
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_105171123
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|NAPOLI, IT
This work, Senior Enlisted Symposium PT, by PO2 austin ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
