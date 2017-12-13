(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman 1st Class Chris Forget

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.13.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kurt Mintz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airman 1st Class Chris Forget gives a holiday shoutout to his family and friends back home.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman 1st Class Chris Forget, by TSgt Kurt Mintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

