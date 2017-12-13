(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS John S. McCain Offload from MV Treasure

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    12.13.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs, Petty Officer 2nd Class William McCann, Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Mortensen, Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Myers and Petty Officer 1st Class Alexandra Seeley

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element Japan

    TOKYO BAY, Japan (DEC. 13, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is lowered from the heavy lift transport MV Treasure and moored pier side at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. John S. McCain will undergo repairs at Ship Repair Facility – Japan Region Maintenance Center in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Myers/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 04:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572868
    VIRIN: 171213-N-ZL062-001
    Filename: DOD_105171006
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John S. McCain Offload from MV Treasure, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, PO2 William McCann, PO3 Joshua Mortensen, PO3 Sarah Myers and PO1 Alexandra Seeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS John S. McCain (DDG 56)
    Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka
    MV Treasure

