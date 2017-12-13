USS John S. McCain Offload from MV Treasure

TOKYO BAY, Japan (DEC. 13, 2017) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) is lowered from the heavy lift transport MV Treasure and moored pier side at Fleet Activities (FLEACT) Yokosuka. John S. McCain will undergo repairs at Ship Repair Facility – Japan Region Maintenance Center in Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Joshua Mortensen/Released)
