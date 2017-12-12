III MEF and JGSDF Subject Matter Expert Exchange - Maj Gen Matsuki's Interview
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 03:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|572862
|VIRIN:
|171212-M-OQ182-825
|Filename:
|DOD_105170979
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, III MEF and JGSDF Subject Matter Expert Exchange - Maj Gen Matsuki's Interview, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT