    M4 Zero and Qualification

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.11.2017

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    U.S. Soldiers with the 2-227 General Support Aviation Battalion, 1 Air Cavalry Brigade conduct M4 rifle and M9 pistol zero and qualification live fire training at the Oberdachstetten Range complex, in Bavaria, Germany, Dec. 11, 2017. (U.S. Army photo/video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 02:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572854
    VIRIN: 171211-A-EX530-001
    Filename: DOD_105170941
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M4 Zero and Qualification, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMTC
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    Training Support Center Ansbach
    Oberdachstetten Shooting Range
    Rotational Forces in Germany
    M4 zero and qualification
    25 meter shooting
    82 feet shooting
    iron sight shooting

