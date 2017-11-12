Yokota Airmen Airdrop Supplies to Fasi Island During Operation Christmas Drop 2017

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Napoleon Ortiz and Staff Sgt.Jojie Arcega, loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, airdrop bundles to the island of Fasi during Operation Christmas Drop 2017, Dec. 11, 2017. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials, and tools to 56 islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)