U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Napoleon Ortiz and Staff Sgt.Jojie Arcega, loadmasters assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota Air Base, Japan, airdrop bundles to the island of Fasi during Operation Christmas Drop 2017, Dec. 11, 2017. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials, and tools to 56 islanders throughout the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas, Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau. (U.S. Air Force video/Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 23:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|572816
|VIRIN:
|171212-F-LP948-0005
|Filename:
|DOD_105169004
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Yokota Airmen Airdrop Supplies to Fasi Island During Operation Christmas Drop 2017, by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT