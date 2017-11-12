(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 Operation Christmas Drop in Full Flight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ASAN, GUAM

    12.11.2017

    Video by reynaldo rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    LEAD:
    Operation Christmas drop 2017 officially took off Dec. 11th with the ceremonial "Push" of the first pallet at Andersen Air Force Base Guam.

    Note:
    Opening and closing title slates and lower third CGs included.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572805
    VIRIN: 171213-N-OM261-0002
    Filename: DOD_105168936
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: ASAN, GU 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Operation Christmas Drop in Full Flight, by reynaldo rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PACAF
    airlift
    USAF
    trilateral
    OCD
    airmobilitycommand
    JRMGuam
    japanselfdefenseforces
    oneguam
    royalaustralianairforce
    cargodrop

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT