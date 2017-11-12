LEAD:
Operation Christmas drop 2017 officially took off Dec. 11th with the ceremonial "Push" of the first pallet at Andersen Air Force Base Guam.
Note:
Opening and closing title slates and lower third CGs included.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2017 00:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572805
|VIRIN:
|171213-N-OM261-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_105168936
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ASAN, GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2017 Operation Christmas Drop in Full Flight, by reynaldo rabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT