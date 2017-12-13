(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Iwakuni Welcomes 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    12.13.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Marcus Campbell 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, aboard the high-speed transport United States Navy Ship Guam (HST1) pull into the harbor at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, Japan, Dec. 7, 2017. The Headquarters Squadron and Echo Company Marines stopped at MCAS Iwakuni while in transit to participate in exercise Forest Light. MCAS Iwakuni is the only Marine Corps instillation that offers airport and seaport capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cp. Marcus Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 21:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni Welcomes 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, by LCpl Marcus Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2nd Battalion
    Japan
    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    USNS
    Marine Corps
    Forest Light
    1st Marine Regiment
    United States Navy Ship Guam

