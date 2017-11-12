Misawa Air Base celebrates the holiday season by lighting a Christmas tree in Risner circle, handing out cookies and hot chocolate, and viewing performances by the Sollars elementary school choir and Misawa City Boys and Girls choir.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 21:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|572799
|VIRIN:
|171211-N-VQ947-757
|Filename:
|DOD_105168912
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tree-Lighting Ceremony, by PO3 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
