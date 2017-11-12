(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tree-Lighting Ceremony

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    12.11.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Devin Kates 

    American Forces Network - Misawa

    Misawa Air Base celebrates the holiday season by lighting a Christmas tree in Risner circle, handing out cookies and hot chocolate, and viewing performances by the Sollars elementary school choir and Misawa City Boys and Girls choir.

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 21:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Tree-Lighting Ceremony, by PO3 Devin Kates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AFN #Misawa Air Base #Holiday #Christmas tree #choir

