    Operation Christmas Drop 2017 in Full Flight

    ASAN, GUAM

    12.11.2017

    Video by reynaldo rabara 

    Joint Region Marianas

    Operation Christmas drop 2017 officially took off Dec. 11th with
    the ceremonial "push" of the first pallet at Andersen Air Force Base Guam.
    JoAnna Delfin
    Reporting for Joint Region Marianas
    Col. Scott Hurrelbrink
    36th Wing Vice Commander, Andersen Air Force Base Guam

    REPORTER: JoAnna Delfin, Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office
    PRODUCER: Reynaldo T. Rabara, Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office
    reynaldo.rabara@fe.navy.mil
    joanna.delfin.ctr@fe.navy.mil

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.13.2017 00:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572791
    VIRIN: 171213-N-OM261-0001
    Filename: DOD_105168898
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: ASAN, GU 
    PACAF
    airlift
    Guam
    airdrop
    Micronesia
    Yokota Air Base
    Pacific Air Forces
    Air Mobility Command
    Andersen Air Force Base
    USAF
    36th Airlift Squadron
    C-130J Super Hercules
    readiness training
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Japan Self-Defense Forces
    Joint Region Marianas
    Trilateral
    OCD
    2017 Operation Christmas Drop

