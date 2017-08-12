U.S. Army Reserve Troop List Unit soldiers qualify with the M2 machine gun at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., during Operation Cold Steel II
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 19:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|572764
|VIRIN:
|171208-A-IM535-871
|Filename:
|DOD_105168631
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Meet the M2, by PFC Arielle Lugtu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT