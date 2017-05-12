B-Roll - Holiday Greetings from the SDNG Leadership

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard and First Lady Linda Daugaard send their holiday greetings and wishes to service members of the South Dakota National Guard on land and abroad.

Maj. Gen. Timothy Reisch, SDNG adjutant general and Command Sgt. Maj. Jim Hoekman, SDNG senior enlisted leader, send their holiday greetings and wishes to service members of the South Dakota National Guard on land and abroad.

Released by the SD National Guard Public Affairs Office.