    Goodfellow Resiliency Center Ribbon Cutting

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    17th Training Wing/Public Affairs

    Goodfellow Air Force Base has a multitude of training programs and classes. The Goodfellow Resiliency Center will accommodate a variety of these programs. Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage was present for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 15:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572697
    VIRIN: 171211-F-SZ986-001
    Filename: DOD_105167910
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow Resiliency Center Ribbon Cutting, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ribbon
    cutting
    resiliency
    GAFB
    AETC
    Resiliency Center
    Goodfellow
    Anthony Hetlage
    Megan Fowler
    Jeffrey Sorrell
