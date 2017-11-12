Goodfellow Air Force Base has a multitude of training programs and classes. The Goodfellow Resiliency Center will accommodate a variety of these programs. Staff Sgt. Anthony Hetlage was present for the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 15:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572697
|VIRIN:
|171211-F-SZ986-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105167910
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Resiliency Center Ribbon Cutting, by SSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT