Camp Pendleton Assists With Lilac Fire

Camp Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Cunfliffe-Owen, and CAL FIRE firefighter, Bryan Carter, discuss the air support provided during the Lilac Fire. The Lilac Fire got as close as one mile away from base and is currently 90% contained. Camp Pendleton is coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to support firefighting efforts against the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)
12.12.2017
|12.12.2017 17:24
|Package
|572693
|171212-M-GL893-398
|DOD_105167834
|00:00:25
|US
