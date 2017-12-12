(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Pendleton Assists With Lilac Fire

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    Camp Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Cunfliffe-Owen, and CAL FIRE firefighter, Bryan Carter, discuss the air support provided during the Lilac Fire. The Lilac Fire got as close as one mile away from base and is currently 90% contained. Camp Pendleton is coordinating with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to support firefighting efforts against the Lilac Fire in northern San Diego County. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Lukas Kalinauskas.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Pendleton Assists With Lilac Fire, by LCpl Lukas Kalinauskas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

