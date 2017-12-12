The Air Force Spark Tank competition calls for Airmen to pitch their innovative ideas to the Air Force’s senior leaders through the Airmen Powered by Innovation portal, Dec. 12, 2017. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center employee, Christopher Klahn, submitted an innovative idea and was selected as a finalist. The competition culminates in a showcase of those ideas in Orlando, Fla. early next year at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.(U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572685
|VIRIN:
|171212-F-ZJ255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_105167559
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Spark Tank Finalist Christopher Klahn, by SrA Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT