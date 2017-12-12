(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Spark Tank Finalist Christopher Klahn

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez 

    88th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Spark Tank competition calls for Airmen to pitch their innovative ideas to the Air Force's senior leaders through the Airmen Powered by Innovation portal, Dec. 12, 2017. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center employee, Christopher Klahn, submitted an innovative idea and was selected as a finalist. The competition culminates in a showcase of those ideas in Orlando, Fla. early next year at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.(U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 14:17
    Category: Package
    SECAF
    Air Force
    USAF
    Wright-Patt
    Spark Tank

