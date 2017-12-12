Air Force Spark Tank Finalist Christopher Klahn

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Spark Tank competition calls for Airmen to pitch their innovative ideas to the Air Force’s senior leaders through the Airmen Powered by Innovation portal, Dec. 12, 2017. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center employee, Christopher Klahn, submitted an innovative idea and was selected as a finalist. The competition culminates in a showcase of those ideas in Orlando, Fla. early next year at the Air Force Association Air Warfare Symposium.(U.S. Air Force Video by SrA Jean-Paul Arnaud-Marquez)