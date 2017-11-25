Cameron Johnson, a Glen Burnie, MD native, receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship during the 2017 Bayou Classic in New Orleans, November 25, 2017. Southern University and Grambling State University competed at the 44th annual Bayou Classic football game, where Marine recruiters worked to increase awareness and consideration of the Marine Corps as a viable career opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt John Martinez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 15:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572676
|VIRIN:
|171125-M-SG166-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105167514
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Hometown:
|GLEN BURNIE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cameron Johnson Receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship, by Sgt John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
