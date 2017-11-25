(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cameron Johnson Receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2017

    Video by Sgt. John Martinez 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Cameron Johnson, a Glen Burnie, MD native, receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship during the 2017 Bayou Classic in New Orleans, November 25, 2017. Southern University and Grambling State University competed at the 44th annual Bayou Classic football game, where Marine recruiters worked to increase awareness and consideration of the Marine Corps as a viable career opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt John Martinez Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572676
    VIRIN: 171125-M-SG166-001
    Filename: DOD_105167514
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Hometown: GLEN BURNIE, MD, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cameron Johnson Receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship, by Sgt John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

