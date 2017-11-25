Cameron Johnson Receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572676" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cameron Johnson, a Glen Burnie, MD native, receives the Fredrick C. Branch Scholarship during the 2017 Bayou Classic in New Orleans, November 25, 2017. Southern University and Grambling State University competed at the 44th annual Bayou Classic football game, where Marine recruiters worked to increase awareness and consideration of the Marine Corps as a viable career opportunity. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt John Martinez Jr.)