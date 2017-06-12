(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snowing Led at Winter Fury

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 conduct a simulated combat mission in support of Exercise Winter Fury 18 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 6. Exercise Winter Fury 2018 provides effective training in expeditionary environments to ensure 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing remains combat ready, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572671
    VIRIN: 171206-M-ZJ736-239
    Filename: DOD_105167425
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snowing Led at Winter Fury, by LCpl Mark Lowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Huey
    29 Palms
    UH-1Y
    MCAS Miramar
    3rd maw
    50 CAL
    3rd marine aircraft wing
    Marine Corps air station Miramar
    Twentynine Palms
    HMLA-269
    MINIGUN
    MCASM
    WINTER FURY

    • LEAVE A COMMENT