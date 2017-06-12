Snowing Led at Winter Fury

Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 469 conduct a simulated combat mission in support of Exercise Winter Fury 18 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Dec. 6. Exercise Winter Fury 2018 provides effective training in expeditionary environments to ensure 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing remains combat ready, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mark Lowe/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 18:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|572671
|VIRIN:
|171206-M-ZJ736-239
|Filename:
|DOD_105167425
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
