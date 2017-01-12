(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Emergency Services Team Receives S.W.A.T. Certification

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Citiyah Burton 

    366th Fighter Wing

    Security Forces Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base's Emergency Services Team participated in a nationally accredited S.W.A.T. training from November 27, 2017 to December 1, 2017. The training included responding to high-risk situations and conducting mission briefs.

    The Emergency Services Team is made up of volunteers who train outside of their regular duty hours.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 13:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572657
    VIRIN: 171127-F-BF636-003
    PIN: 3
    Filename: DOD_105167273
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emergency Services Team Receives S.W.A.T. Certification, by SrA Citiyah Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SWAT
    Security Forces

