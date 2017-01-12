Emergency Services Team Receives S.W.A.T. Certification

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Security Forces Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base's Emergency Services Team participated in a nationally accredited S.W.A.T. training from November 27, 2017 to December 1, 2017. The training included responding to high-risk situations and conducting mission briefs.



The Emergency Services Team is made up of volunteers who train outside of their regular duty hours.