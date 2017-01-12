Emergency Services Team Receives S.W.A.T. Certification

Security Forces Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base's Emergency Services Team participated in a nationally accredited S.W.A.T. training from November 27, 2017 to December 1, 2017. The training included responding to high-risk situations and conducting mission briefs.
The Emergency Services Team is made up of volunteers who train outside of their regular duty hours.
|12.01.2017
|12.12.2017 13:13
|B-Roll
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
