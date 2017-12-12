Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance Bunch, director for NATO's Resolute
Support mission, future operations, briefs Pentagon reporters via satellite on Afghanistan operations, Dec. 12, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 12:45
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|572652
|Filename:
|DOD_105167223
|Length:
|00:38:59
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|49
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Resolute Support Leader Updates Reporters on Afghanistan Operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT