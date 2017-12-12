(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Resolute Support Leader Updates Reporters on Afghanistan Operations

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    DoD News         

    Air Force Brig. Gen. Lance Bunch, director for NATO's Resolute
    Support mission, future operations, briefs Pentagon reporters via satellite on Afghanistan operations, Dec. 12, 2017.

