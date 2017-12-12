Over the Horizon Gene Kranz Interview

Over the Horizon interview of Gene Kranz at Air University. He was a fighter pilot; a test pilot and he worked for NASA as a mission commander throughout the Apollo program. Most notably Apollo 11 when we put a man on the moon and Apollo 13 where he and his team brought back three astronauts that were in a stricken spacecraft and brought them safely home. He speaks on teamwork and working through adversities.
