    Over the Horizon Gene Kranz Interview

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Video by Thomas Meneguin 

    42 Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    Over the Horizon interview of Gene Kranz at Air University. He was a fighter pilot; a test pilot and he worked for NASA as a mission commander throughout the Apollo program. Most notably Apollo 11 when we put a man on the moon and Apollo 13 where he and his team brought back three astronauts that were in a stricken spacecraft and brought them safely home. He speaks on teamwork and working through adversities.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 13:19
    Air University
    AU
    42d ABW

