(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Navy Band Holiday Concert Preview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity-Navy Production

    The US Navy Band plays one song to promote the show and live stream of their yearly holiday concert from DAR Constitution Hall

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 10:55
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 572617
    Filename: DOD_105166897
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Navy Band Holiday Concert Preview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    US Navy Band
    DAR Constitution Hall
    US Navy Band Holiday Concer

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT