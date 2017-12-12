(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EUCOM Commander Holiday Greeting

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    12.12.2017

    Video by Spc. Edward Salcedo 

    American Forces Network Europe

    EUCOM's Commander U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti and Senior Enlisted Adviser Fleet Command Master Chief Crispian D. Addington deliver their Holiday Message.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 10:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572595
    VIRIN: 171212-A-IE111-089
    Filename: DOD_105166539
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 
    Greetings
    Holiday Season
    EUCOM

