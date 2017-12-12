EUCOM's Commander U.S. Army Gen. Curtis M. Scaparrotti and Senior Enlisted Adviser Fleet Command Master Chief Crispian D. Addington deliver their Holiday Message.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 10:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572595
|VIRIN:
|171212-A-IE111-089
|Filename:
|DOD_105166539
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, EUCOM Commander Holiday Greeting, by SPC Edward Salcedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT