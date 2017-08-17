The Air Force Institute of Technology erects a flying enclosure outside of the their Autonomous Navigation and Technology Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2017. The enclosure allows AFIT students to fly drones on base for their research programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern.)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 09:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
This work, ANT Center Drone Net broll, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
