    ANT Center Drone Net broll

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern 

    88th Air Base Wing/Public Affairs

    The Air Force Institute of Technology erects a flying enclosure outside of the their Autonomous Navigation and Technology Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2017. The enclosure allows AFIT students to fly drones on base for their research programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 09:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572591
    VIRIN: 170817-F-IX154-1002
    Filename: DOD_105166325
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANT Center Drone Net broll, by A1C Holly Ardern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    flying
    drones
    AF
    AFIT
    Air Force Institute of Technology
    ANT Center

