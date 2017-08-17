ANT Center Drone Net broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572591" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air Force Institute of Technology erects a flying enclosure outside of the their Autonomous Navigation and Technology Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Nov. 8, 2017. The enclosure allows AFIT students to fly drones on base for their research programs. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Holly Ardern.)