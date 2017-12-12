(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Spc. Briyana Ferrell and Spc. Kendra Garland Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.12.2017

    Video by Spc. Jacob Banuelos 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Briyana Ferrell sends a holiday greeting to Richmond, Virginia and Spc. Kendra Garland sends a holiday greeting to Chester, Virginia from Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania Dec. 12, 2017. Video by Spc. Jacob Banuelos.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 09:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572584
    VIRIN: 171212-A-VG787-051
    Filename: DOD_105166300
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: CHESTER, VA, US
    Hometown: RICHMOND, VA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Briyana Ferrell and Spc. Kendra Garland Holiday Greetings, by SPC Jacob Banuelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    holiday season
    holiday greeting
    EUCOM
    Chester
    ArmyStrong
    Strong Europe
    USArmyEurope
    ArmyEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT