    Pvt. Tullsie Persaud Holiday Greeting

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.12.2017

    Video by Spc. Jacob Banuelos 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Tullsie Persaud sends a holiday greeting to Schenectady, New York from Mihail Kogălniceanu, Romania.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 09:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572578
    VIRIN: 171212-A-VG787-699
    Filename: DOD_105166255
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Hometown: SCHENECTADY, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pvt. Tullsie Persaud Holiday Greeting, by SPC Jacob Banuelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday season
    holiday greeting
    EUCOM
    SCHENECTADY
    Army Europe
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

