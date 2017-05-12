(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BSRF 17.2 Cold Weather Machine Gun and Demolition Range

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.05.2017

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Thomas 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Marines with Black Sea Rotational Force 17.2 execute a two-day cold weather range consisting of firing different machine gun systems and creating and setting off demolition charges.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 05:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 572571
    VIRIN: 171208-M-RK793-002
    Filename: DOD_105166158
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BSRF 17.2 Cold Weather Machine Gun and Demolition Range, by Sgt Brandon Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Romania
    Deployed
    range
    C.A.A.T.
    USMC
    machine gun
    demolition
    Combined anti-armor team
    United States Marine Corps
    charge
    Marines
    Weapons
    training
    Hooligans
    81’s
    proficiency
    Black Sea Rotational Force
    Mihail Kogălniceanu
    BSRF 17.2

