USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Holiday Greetings

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572556" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ensign Tasha Talbot, from San Diego, sends a holiday greeting to the children of the Marie Curie STEM Elementary School, in Pasco, Wash., on the pier outside the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster.