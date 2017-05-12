USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Holiday Greetings

Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Anthony Jones, from Compton, Calif., sends a holiday greeting to his family on the pier outside the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster.
|12.05.2017
|12.12.2017 05:05
|Greetings
|572551
|171205-N-DC385-006
|DOD_105166132
|00:00:22
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|COMPTON, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
|0
