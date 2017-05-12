(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Holiday Greetings

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.05.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Sykes 

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet   

    Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Anthony Jones, from Compton, Calif., sends a holiday greeting to his family on the pier outside the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan, is serving forward to provide a rapid-response capability in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 05:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572551
    VIRIN: 171205-N-DC385-006
    Filename: DOD_105166132
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: COMPTON, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Holiday Greetings, by PO3 William Sykes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    7th Fleet
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    Holiday Season
    USN
    Holiday Shout-Outs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT