(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Peters and Strom Family Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.11.2017

    Video by Spc. Dashaad Boyd 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Holiday Greeting from the Peters and Strom family based in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 04:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 572530
    VIRIN: 171211-A-XJ313-632
    Filename: DOD_105166066
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    Hometown: SACRAMENTO, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: SEATTLE, WA, US
    Hometown: SPOKANE, WA, US
    Hometown: YAKIMA, WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peters and Strom Family Greeting, by SPC Dashaad Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT