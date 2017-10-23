(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Atlantic Resolve

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.23.2017

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade Soldiers from Fort Hood Texas, stay in tents used as
    temporary lodging Oct. 23, 2017, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium. Base
    personnel supported the Soldiers before they deployed to Germany, Lithuania
    and Romania in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army video by
    Visual Information Specialist Henri Cambier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572524
    VIRIN: 171023-A-HZ738-9001
    Filename: DOD_105166057
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Atlantic Resolve, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Department of Defense
    1st CAV
    FORSCOM
    Europe
    Belgium
    AH-64 Apache
    1st ACB
    Aircraft
    EUCOM
    Helicopter
    Exercise
    US Army
    1st Air Cavalry Brigade
    III Corps
    USAREUR
    1ACB1CD
    United States European Command
    Visual Information Specialist
    TSAE
    Training Support Activity Europe
    United States Army Forces Command
    Chièvres 
    Chièvres Air Base
    Hainaut
    RTSD West
    TSC Benelux
    Wallonia
    Henri Cambier
    Cambier
    Atlantic Resolve
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    7th ATC
    7th Army Training Command

