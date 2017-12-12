Ms. Clemens' Family sends a holiday greetings to family to Honolulu, HI.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 03:17
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|572511
|VIRIN:
|171212-A-HP734-001
|Filename:
|DOD_105165987
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ms. Clemens' Family 2017, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT