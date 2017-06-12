(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Simulator Training

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    12.06.2017

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe   

    ANSBACH, Germany -- Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Department of Emergency Services (USAG Ansbach DES) conduct Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Simulator Training at the Katterbach Army Airfield Fire Fighter Station Dec. 6, 2017. Firefighter and Assistant Chief of Operations Patrick Noll instructs a crew lead by Lieutenant Jürgen Daubinger and trainee Firefighter Ulrich Probst through a training exercise. The emergency scenario is a fire on an unmanned CH-47 Chinook helicopter, and takes place on a (computer simulated) Army airfield. The goal of the training is to learn how to effectively take control of the situation as well as learn proper procedure to correctly and safely cross an airfield in an emergency situation.
    U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 02:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 572502
    VIRIN: 171206-A-EX530-008
    Filename: DOD_105165936
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Simulator Training, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Virtual Reality
    JMTC
    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Katterbach Army Airfield
    Joint Multinational Training Command
    Computer Simulation
    Training Support Activity Europe
    TSC Ansbach
    USAG Ansbach
    Fire Fighter Training
    Training Support Center Ansbach
    Augmented Reality
    Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Simulator
    Digital Simulator
    Airfield Fire Exercise
    Helicopter Fire Exercise
    Aircraft Fire Exercise

