Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting Simulator Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572502" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

ANSBACH, Germany -- Firefighters with the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Department of Emergency Services (USAG Ansbach DES) conduct Aircraft Rescue Firefighting Simulator Training at the Katterbach Army Airfield Fire Fighter Station Dec. 6, 2017. Firefighter and Assistant Chief of Operations Patrick Noll instructs a crew lead by Lieutenant Jürgen Daubinger and trainee Firefighter Ulrich Probst through a training exercise. The emergency scenario is a fire on an unmanned CH-47 Chinook helicopter, and takes place on a (computer simulated) Army airfield. The goal of the training is to learn how to effectively take control of the situation as well as learn proper procedure to correctly and safely cross an airfield in an emergency situation.

U.S. Army video by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin.