(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Diversity Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    1, TURKEY

    05.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sara Voigt 

    American Forces Network Superstation Sembach   

    Airman at Incirlik Air Base celebrate diversity by talking about their culture in a two minute social media piece.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2017
    Date Posted: 12.12.2017 03:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 572493
    VIRIN: 170520-F-UD206-725
    Filename: DOD_105165675
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: 1, TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diversity Day, by A1C Sara Voigt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Diversity

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT