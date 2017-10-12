Interview: Operation Christmas Drop Mission Commander

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/572482" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Interview with the 2017 Operation Christmas Drop mission commander, Major Christopher Dolby. Maj Dolby is a pilot for the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. He speaks about what Operation Christmas Drop is, who is involved, and what is unique about this year's mission.