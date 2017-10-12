Interview with the 2017 Operation Christmas Drop mission commander, Major Christopher Dolby. Maj Dolby is a pilot for the 36th Airlift Squadron out of Yokota Air Base, Japan. He speaks about what Operation Christmas Drop is, who is involved, and what is unique about this year's mission.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2017 06:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|572482
|VIRIN:
|171210-F-US975-696
|Filename:
|DOD_105165007
|Length:
|00:10:03
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview: Operation Christmas Drop Mission Commander, by TSgt Michael Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT